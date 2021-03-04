Hyundai Ioniq Electric tops GreenerCars’ 2021 “greenest” list; Ram 1500 TRX ranked “meanest” vehicle

GreenerCars, a nonprofit organization managed by the American Council for Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) to rank the environmental friendliness of new cars, has just announced the release of list of 2021 "greenest" and "meanest" vehicles.

In the list of “greenest” or environment-friendly vehicles, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric grabbed the top spot, and it was followed by the Mini Cooper SE and Toyota Prius Prime. All the top 10 spots were occupied by plug-in cars. Toyota’s Corolla Hybrid and Honda’s Insight emerged at 11th and 12th spots, respectively.

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric is a compact five-door car manufactured and marketed by the South Korean auto giant. The nameplate Ioniq represents the blend of ‘ion’ and ‘unique.’ It is interesting to note here that it is the first Hyundai vehicle that has been made available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, as well as all-electric variants. It has EPA-rated maximum range of 170 miles (273.5 km).

The MINI Cooper SE is an all-electric version of the Mini Hatch that hit the public roads in 2020. Its drivetrain utilizes technology used in the earlier BMW i3. It comes equipped with a 184 PS motor and a 32.6 kWh battery, comprising a dozen packs of lithium-ion cells arranged in a T-shape between the front seats and below the rear seats. It has EPA-rated maximum range of 114 miles.

While the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Mini Cooper SE and Toyota Prius Prime grabbed the spots in the greenest category; the Ram 1500 TRX ranked as GreenerCars' "meanest" vehicle in terms of its impact on the environment. The Ram 1500 TRX is a performance pickup truck that comes equipped with a 702-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine, with an EPA fuel-economy rating of 12 miles per gallon (mpg) combined.

Two V-8 luxury sports utility vehicles (SUVs), viz. the Lexus LX 570 and Mercedes-AMG G63, were just behind the Ram 1500 TRX in the list of “meanest” vehicles.

It may be noted here that the GreenerCars’ methodology of ranking vehicles includes the weight as well as size of the vehicles and their battery packs. It is for this very reason that models with smaller batteries and strong efficiencies rank higher. It also explains why the Tesla Model 3, the Palo Alto, California-based EV pioneer’s most efficient electric car, could not top of the "greenest" rankings.