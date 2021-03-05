Shortlist of affordable electric motorcycles available for US consumers

Electric motorcycles are often more expensive than their petrol-guzzling equivalents, but increasing number of options and newer technologies have made them more accessible as well as affordable for the masses. Let’s have a quick look at some affordable options on the market in the United States:

CSC City Slicker electric motorcycle: Available for $2,495, the CSC City Slicker electric motorcycle is an urban-oriented e-motorcycle with a top speed of 46 mph (75 km/h). It produces around 4 kW of peak power, and covers around 30 miles (50 km) on single charge. The dealer fees push its final price closer to $2,800, but the manufacturer ships it for free all over the US from its Azusa, California-based manufacturing facility.

Volcon Grunt: This brand-new electric powersports from the Austin-based manufacturer is soon to be launched. As per preliminary information, this off-road electric motorcycle will cost just under $6,000, sporting a 35 kW (50 hp) motor, and a top speed of 60 mph (96 km/h).

Husk Cycles: North Carolina-based Husk Cycles technically builds mopeds, but with speeds approaching 60 mph (96 km/h), we can consider them as effectively small electric motorcycles. The company is known for its unique customization process, which ensures that no two bikes produced by it look entirely the same. Depending on customization, prices range from $3,500 to more than $6,000. To make the motorbikes more affordable, the company offers a discount of 3 per cent.

ONYX RCR: It is another electric moped that qualifies as an e-motorcycle by offering top speed of 60 mph (96 km/h). Designed and manufactured at ONYX’s southern California factory, it has recently been updated with some new design features added even more range. It is available for just $4,149.

Zero FXS: With a starting price tag of $9,295, the Zero FXS is the most expensive e-motorbike on this list. The entry-level model sports a 3.6 kWh battery, fully highway-capable top speed of 85 mph (137 km/h). It offers a city range of 100 miles (160 km) and a mixed range of 57 miles (92 km) on single charge.

The list also includes the Kollter ES1, SONDORS Metacycle, and NIU NGT electric scooter. However, this is not the end of the list as more and more manufacturers are introducing affordable e-mobility solutions.

All of the electric motorcycles mentioned above are either already running on the US roads or are expected to become available sooner than later. Electric motorcycles offer numerous benefits over their petrol-guzzling equivalents. The cost of running an e-motorbike is much less compared to a petrol-powered two-wheeler. Moreover, fewer consumables on an e-motorbike mean lesser maintenance hassles and costs.