Volkswagen announces Tesla Battery Day-like 'Power Day' event

German automobile giant Volkswagen (VW) has confirmed that its first "Power Day" event, echoing Tesla Motors’ "Battery Day" event, will take place on coming Monday, March 15, 2021. Announcing the Power Day event, Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess also revealed that the event would not present a car; rather it would be used to reveal plans to secure battery cell supply. In other words, the German auto giant is planning to use the event to update its future plans for EV batteries, which are essential for the company’s transition from internal combustion engines (ICEs) to electric powertrains.

Battery technology is of utmost importance when it comes to the success of any automaker’s transition to green mobility. Tesla, the world leading EV maker, has got an edge over rivals over the last few years just because of its lead in the battery technology. The Palo Alto, California-based EV giant’s focus on the development of its battery technology has been central to its grant success, and it continues to make new efforts as more efficient battery technologies are crucial for mass adoption of EVs.

In September, last year Tesla conducted its own Battery Day event, in which it revealed a major change in its battery strategy. It revealed that it would develop its own tabless “4680” battery cell, featuring a larger format with new chemistry.

Hence, VW’s announcement of Power Day event prompted many analysts and other EV enthusiasts to predict that the German automaker could also use its upcoming battery event to reveal some new battery technology.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had generated months of buzz last year when he announced that the EV manufacturer would hold a battery event without giving away specifics about what that event would be used for.

Diess has been known for openly challenging rivals like Tesla. In the recent past, he openly announced that his company had a mission to take on Tesla in terms of EV sales. In November last year, he detailed his company’s “Mission T” effort designed to catch up with the American EV giant. That effort involved accelerating development of software and pooling hardware across various brands of the company.

VW Group is already developing numerous EVs across its various world-famous brands, including Audi and Porsche. Most recently, it developed a flagship battery-powered crossover called the VW ID.4. Now, the group aims to produce and launch at least 70 electric models by the end of 2030.