ChargePoint partners with Polestar for integrated charging app for Polestar 2 EV

ChargePoint, a California-based electric vehicle infrastructure company that operates the largest online network of independently owned EV charging stations, has teamed up with Chinese automaker Polestar to respond to charging challenges that inhibit the mass adoption of electric cars. The first product from the “charging partnership” of ChargePoint and Polestar will be an integrated charging app for the Polestar 2 EV. The app will be accessible directly in the Polestar 2 infotainment system, and it will provide charging solutions available in the nearby locations. It will also allow users to pay from their console if required.

Bill Loewenthal, senior vice president of product at ChargePoint, said the future of mobility would be more efficient, easy as well as connected than ever before, and their collaboration with Polestar proved it.

Announcing the collaboration with Polestar, Loewenthal said, “Not only does our partnership with Polestar provide drivers easy access to thousands of level 2 and DC fast places to charge across North America, the in-vehicle integration of the ChargePoint app brings our comprehensive charging ecosystem seamlessly into the in-vehicle experience.”

Speaking on the topic, he added that ChargePoint’s partnership with Polestar is one of the first such integrations, and it would serve as a blueprint for similar partnerships in the future.

It will allow owners of the Polestar 2 EVs to access more than 100,000 ChargePoint charging points, in addition to accessing thousands of public charging spots. The company makes these options available through roaming agreements that it signed with other major charging network operators. It may be noted here that ChargePoint was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies.

In addition, Polestar customers will get an opportunity to buy a ChargePoint Home Flex charger along with their new EV. As per the charging giant’s claims, customers can receive and arrange installation for their new home charger even before the delivery of their Polestar EV.

At present, ChargePoint is known as the largest operator of online charging network. Apart from the United States, it operates in around a dozen other countries. In June of 2017, ChargePoint acquired nearly 9,800 EV charging spots from GE. Prior to that point, it had a portfolio of more than 34,900 charging stations in the United States and other markets like Australia, Canada, and Mexico. Its collaboration with Polestar is expected to simplify the charging process.