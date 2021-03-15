Tesla’s giant stamping machine caught on fire at Fremont factory

Fire that broke at Tesla Motors Fremont factory earlier this week was successfully brought under control on Thursday evening and there were no immediate reports of injuries, a spokesperson for the fire department announced.

Aisha Knowles, spokesperson for the Fremont Fire Department, told reporters that a team of firefighters responded to the fire at Fremont factory in California in the afternoon hours on Thursday. The deep-seated blaze was contained to a vehicle manufacturing stamping machine, which is believed to be the biggest of its kind in the world.

The manufacturing stamping machine, nicknamed Giga Press, has been developed and produced by Idra Group of Italy. According to the company’s claims, it has a clamping force of up to 61,000 kilonewtons (up to 6,200 tf).

In its preliminary report, the fire department determined that the cause of the fire was molten aluminum and hydraulic fluid used in the massive machine. Luckily, no injury was reported and the blaze was brought under control rather quickly.

In a newly released statement, Knowles said, “Fremont firefighters responded to a working fire at the Tesla Factory (45500 Fremont Blvd) at 4:27 PM. Located in an area of the factory property that is under construction, the deep-seated fire was contained to a vehicle manufacturing stamping machine … the cause was molten aluminum and hydraulic fluid.”

The Tesla Fire Response Team coordinated with the fighters from the Fremont Fire Department in controlling and extinguishing the blaze. A couple of Fremont Fire engines and one truck remained at the scene for several hours.

A representative for the factory admitted that the fire incident could affect production, but it remained unclear to what degree it would affect production. The massive machine was used by Tesla to produce parts for the Model Y electric cars.

It is not the first time for the Fremont factory to suffer a break in production in the recent times. Recently, it had to be shut down for a few days due to part supply issues.

The Fremont Factory is question was opened decades ago in 1962 by General Motors (GM), and it was called the GM Fremont Assembly. Later, it was operated by former GM-Toyota joint venture called NUMMI. Tesla took ownership of the facility in 2010, and used it to produce the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y EVs over the past many years.