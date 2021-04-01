Frito-Lay to replace all diesel-powered vehicles with EVs, including Tesla Semis, by end of 2021

Frito-Lay, American subsidiary of food and beverage giant PepsiCo that produces and sells chips and other snack foods, has announced that it will replace all existing diesel-powered vehicles at its Modesto, California-based manufacturing facility with zero-emission or near-zero emission vehicles. The snacks giant has already signed EV purchase deals with various automakers, including Tesla and Volvo. The company recently confirmed that its planned switch from conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles to EVs is almost complete, including basic infrastructure and around five dozen vehicles. The list of new EVs includes electric tractors, electric box trucks, electric yard trucks etc. However, some of the new vehicles could be natural gas-driven.

Frito-Lay's EV transition project is mainly financed through a grant. The multi-million project has resulted from a partnership with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD), which is a statewide program that brought a grant from California Climate Investments (CCI).

The company said in a statement, “The $30.8M project is the result of a partnership with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD), a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-&-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.”

Now, the only missing part of the shift to EVs is fifteen electric tractors, which will likely be deployed sometime later this year. Those vehicles are Tesla Semis, which were ordered by the snacks giant in 2019. In the same year, the company had placed orders for 38 Volvo ultra-low carbon renewable natural gas trucks, 12 fully-electric BYD forklifts, 6 fully-electric Peterbilt e220 straight trucks, and 3 electric BYD yard trucks.

If the American snacks giant is expecting Tesla to deliver its 15 all-electric Semi trucks by the end of 2021, we can anticipate that market launch of the much-awaited fully-electric commercial vehicles is near. However, the exact delivery date for the Tesla Semi is yet to be announced.

As per available information, the Tesla Semi electric truck will offer a range of 300 miles or 500 miles. However, it is still unclear if Frito-Lay will be delivered 300-mile model or 500-mile model of the truck, which will have Powertrain 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles, acceleration of 0-60 mph in 20 seconds, and energy consumption less than 2 kWh per mile.