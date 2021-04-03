First GMC Hummer electric pickup truck auctioned for $2.5 million

The very first unit of the upcoming GMC Hummer EV was sold recently at a stunning price of $2.5 million in an auction held at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale in Arizona, and all of the proceeds from the auction went to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The company confirmed that someone paid the aforementioned amount for the very first new electric version of the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck (Edition 1). The remaining Edition 1 models were sold out within an hour for $112,595 each.

Officially launched in October last year, the GMC Hummer EV is a fully-electric “supertruck” that offers a range of up to 350 miles on single charge. It has a starting price of $80,000.

The production and deliveries of the base $80,000 version of the electric pickup truck will not take place until 2024, but the very first production V0001 unit was auctioned at the recently held auction event, where someone paid $2.5 million to own the V0001 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1. The name of the buyer was not immediately disclosed.

The GMC Hummer EV impressed EV analysts as well as consumers alike, thanks to its impressive features and decent range. It is blend of GM’s new Ultium battery and drivetrain technology that offers the electric pickup truck such a long range on a single charge.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation benefits veterans, Gold Star families, and the families of first responders who lost their lives while serving the nation in the line of duty. Set up in honor of September 11 first-responder Stephen Siller, the foundation builds affordable, mortgage-free homes for injured veterans and the families of first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Commenting on the fundraise, Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s chairman & chief executive Frank Siller said, “One-hundred percent of the hammer price from this auction will resonate across America. This donation from the HUMMER EV Edition 1 will help build homes for our catastrophically-injured veterans to give them their independence and a better quality of life.”

While the mass production of the production of GMC Hummer EV will not take place before 2024, the very first Hummer EV Edition 1 units auctioned at Barrett-Jackson’s high-profile event in Scottsdale, Arizona, will be delivered by the end of 2021.

The GMC Hummer electric pickup truck will compete with the likes of the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck, which are also expected to hit US roads in of around 2024.