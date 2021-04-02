Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino patron kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed: Police

A man was robbed and beaten up after being kidnapped from Griswold, Connecticut-based Mohegan Sun Casino earlier this week, a spokesperson for the state police department confirmed. According to a freshly-released police statement, the unnamed victim was driven some fifteen miles from the Mohegan Sun Casino to an area identified as Jewett City, which is also part of Griswold. There, the suspects took the victim out of the vehicle, assaulted him, and robbed him. The robbery took place at an unidentified, closed business.

Police said in the statement, “Once at the unidentified business premises, the two suspects removed the victim from the vehicle, where he was assaulted and had items stolen from him.”

On Thursday, Connecticut state troopers announced that they were able to identify the two suspects who allegedly kidnapped the unnamed victim and robbed him. The incident took place last Monday. But, the two suspects were still on the loose as of Saturday.

However, nothing was revealed about the injuries suffered by the victim, nor did they reveal what the two suspects robbed from the victim.

State law enforcement officials from the Troop E barracks in Montville have urged members of the public to help police by sharing any relevant information about the incident or the two suspects. Anyone having relevant information can contact Trooper Edward Miller via email id Edward.E.Miller@ct.gov or call 860-848-6500.

In a separate incident, state police spotted a neglected car that was reportedly abandoned by someone in a parking garage at the Mohegan Sun Casino. The car was seen on a highway, roughly 11 miles from the tribal casino. It was traveling at a speed of 91 miles per hour (mph) where the maximum speed limit is 65 mph.

Later that day, a 26-year-old man was apprehended at the Summer Shack Seafood Restaurant located in the tribal casino. The young man was reportedly driving the car that was found abandoned at the casino. Without revealing the name of the suspect, police said the suspect was charged with three older cases related to larceny, trespass, and pursuit, in addition to seven motor vehicle counts, including reckless driving. His bail was set at $42,500.

Mohegan Sun is an American casino, with 364,000 square feet of gambling space. Operated by the Mohegan Tribe, it is located on 240 acres of reservation land along the banks of the Thames River in Uncasville, Connecticut.