Las Vegas Strip shooting and car crash impact casino visitors for several hours

An argument at a convenience store escalated into shooting that led to multiple-hour street closures at the tail end of the Las Vegas Strip (LVS) earlier this week. The incident started with an argument that broke out at around 4 pm last Monday in a 7-Eleven convenience store on Las Vegas Boulevard close to Charleston Boulevard. After exiting the store, the people involved in the dispute continued exchanging hot words outside the store. The exchange of harsh words led to gunfire that left three people with gunshot injuries.

After firing several shots at the victims, four suspects fled the scene in a red Dodge Neon. They rushed to south on the LVS, where they were spotted by a team of police officers from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD). During the chase, the suspects’ vehicle collided with two other vehicles in the area connecting the Sahara Las Vegas and the STRAT. After the collision, four people in the vehicle attempted to run away. One of them suffered serious injuries after being hit by an oncoming car.

The entire violent incident took place in a relatively contained commercial area, and it wasn’t directly connected to any casinos. However, the closure of streets for several hours affected people trying to get from the LVS to the landmark STRAT Hotel & Casino or to downtown Las Vegas.

By the time the violent and cumbersome incident was over, four people were apprehended by law enforcement. However, it remained unclear what charges they were slapped with. One suspect, who was struck by an oncoming vehicle during the chase, was admitted at University Medical Center’s (UMC) trauma unit. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

The Las Vegas area has seen a spike in violent incidents over the past few months. Acknowledging the spike in crime rate, police said in statement that violent crime on and around the LVS grew significantly, especially after the casinos started attracting more patrons since September last year.

Meanwhile, an FBI mandate is trying to overhaul the way police agencies across the country, including Las Vegas, report crime data. Under the new system, the victims will be individualized and the incident won’t be considered as a whole. Under the old system, if ten individuals in a store were robbed, police would report the crime as a single incident of robbery. Under the new system, police would report ten robberies, simply because the crime resulted in ten victims.