GM takes wraps off Hummer EV SUV version; International launch scheduled for 2023

Automobile giant General Motors has recently taken wraps off an SUV version of the Hummer EV, though it will take some time to hit the showrooms. Last year, the Detroit-headquartered automaker introduced the GMC Hummer EV, a 350-mile fully-electric pickup truck with a starting price tag of $80,000. The SUV version will also start at $80,000.

GM’s decision to revive the Hummer brand and produce an electric version of the pickup truck shows the manufacturer’s increasing focus on the electrification of its fleet. The GMC Hummer EV comes loaded with a lot of striking features and decent specs. The same is expected from the newly-announced SUV version.

As per details published by the manufacturer, the Hummer EV SUV's version will be a blocky two-box silhouette with rugged styling and slatted front grille resembling the Hummer H2 and H3. But, the large internal combustion engine of those Hummers made way for more powerful electric three motors that ensure significantly improved on-road as well as off-road performance. The electric SUV measures 4,999 mm in length, and its wheelbase spans 3,218 mm. As it shares its basic body-on-battery structure with the pickup truck, it comes with the Infinity Roof removable panels that essentially turn it into a convertible. In addition, it shares the Super Cruise 8 self-deriving functions, adaptive air suspension, and 37-inch off-road tires with extensive protective underbody protection.

The list of its interior features include a 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, flat-folding rear seats, with up to 2,305 litres of boot space.

When it comes to powerterain, GM claims that the Hummer EV SUV version’s tri-motor set-up will produce a maximum output of 830hp, which is enough to accelerate the EV from zero to 96km/h in just 3.5 seconds. Torque has been pegged at 15,592Nm, but the real-life figure will likely to be closer to 1,355Nm when the multiplying effect of the gear ratios is factored in.

The electric SUV will also come loaded with an innovative Crabwalk function that enables the rear axle to steer in such a way that allows the vehicle to move diagonally. Additionally, it gets an ‘Extract Mode’ that raises the vehicle roughly 152 mm to the help it cope with extreme terrain.

Planned to be offered in four variants, viz. Edition 1, 3X, 2X and the entry-level 2; the GMC Hummer EV SUV is expected to go on sale in global markets in 2023.