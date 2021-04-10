Tesla delays deliveries of refreshed Model S and Model X electric vehicles

California-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors has reportedly pushed back deliveries of its recently refreshed Model S and Model X EVs. Emerging reports have claimed that Elon Musk-led Tesla Motors has apparently run into some issues related to production or deliveries of the new Model S and Model X, which forced it to push back their deliveries by a few months.

When the EV giant first took wraps off the new refreshed Model S and Model X in January this year, CEO Musk had announced that the first deliveries of the both models would take place within a few weeks. But, the company failed to deliver any refreshed Model S and Model X EVs during the first (January to March) quarter.

In late February, Musk said in an email that the electric car manufacturer had almost completed the task of retooling the production lines for producing refreshed Model S and Model X EVs, and the full production of the EVs would be realized in the second (April to June) quarter.

At the time, the billionaire entrepreneur said, “Model S/X production lines are almost done with the retooling and will be aiming for max production next quarter. There is high demand, so we are soon going to need to go back to two shifts. Please recommend friends for recruiting.”

However, around six weeks after that email, the company has yet not made even a single delivery of the new Model S or Model X. The delay prompted industry experts to believe that the company might have run into some issues related to production or deliveries of the new EVs.

Some reports cautioned that many buyers who placed orders early after the launch of the refreshed Model S and Model X are seeing their estimated delivery dates moved back by a few months. Most of those buyers were given March and April as estimated delivery dates, but now those delivery dates have been pushed back to May-July timeframe.

According to the company’s official website, Tesla currently has a 10-14-week lead time for brand-new orders of the Model S Long Range or Plaid in the US market.

However, the repeated delays does not essentially mean that the Palo Alto, California-based EV giant will not deliver any new models, but the mass production and deliveries have obviously been pushed back.