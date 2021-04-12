Tesla’s Model 3 EV with 93-mile range being advertised on Canadian website

Palo Alto, California-headquartered electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors is advertising the Model 3 electric sedan with a range of only 93 miles (roughly 150 km) on its official website in Canada, apparently with an aim to provide buyers with an access to local EV incentives.

It is only recently that the Model 3 electric sedan with 93 miles of range has started appearing on the company’s official Canadian website. Previously, this lower-range version of the world-famous electric sedan was hidden.

In the year of 2019, Canadian government announced the launch of a new EV incentive scheme to offer a rebate of up to $5,000 on the purchase of new EV with staring prices of less than $45,000 and no more than $55,000 after options.

That EV incentive scheme disqualified the Tesla Model 3 electric sedan from being eligible for the government incentives simply because the base model of the popular sedan had a starting price of more than $45,000.

In order to make the Model 3 sedan qualify for the $5000 incentive, the EV manufacturer created a new version of the EV and started offering it with a starting price tag of $44,999 in Canada. But, the manufacturer locked the lower-priced EV’s battery pack to just 93 miles (150 km) of range and also removed Autopilot. On top of that, the manufacturer did not list the lower-priced model on its official website; instead it only offered the model as an “off-the-menu” item. However, it has finally started appearing on the company’s Canadian website.

It remains unclear why Tesla Motors decided to add the lower-range version of the Model 3 electric sedan to its official website in Canada, but it might have been forced by the government to do that.

The range of 93 miles on a single charge is obviously extremely short, and it does not make sense when we compare it with the Standard Range Plus’ range of 263 miles. Removal of Autopilot software, which alone sells for $4,000, is also discouraging. Available stats for lower-range Model 3 version in Canada shows that only a handful of people are showing interest in the EV.

In the United States, Tesla recently increased the price of Model 3 lineup again. Following the most recent price increases, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus price jumped from $37,990 to $38,490; the prices of the Long Range AWD and Performance versions increased from $46,990 to $47,490 and from $55,990 to $56,990, respectively.