Daimler CEO explains why the Mercedes 2022 EQS retains traditional side mirrors

Stuttgart, Germany-headquartered Mercedes has confirmed that EQS will come brimmed with high-tech specs and features, but it surprisingly will stick with traditional, bulky side mirrors.

While many get surprised, and raised questions on the need for an absolute EV flagship Mercedes 2022 EQS to retain the traditional mirrors, the manufacturer has explained that there is a genuine reason behind its decision to retain the traditional mirrors.

In a recent interview, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius explained why its research & development (R&D) team decided to stick with the traditional side mirrors for the EQS. He said Mercedes was concerned that seeing what goes on behind the EV would have resulted in motion sickness. Apart from that, the electricity needed to power the cameras would have almost wiped out the aerodynamic benefits created by replacing the bulky traditional mirrors with tiny cameras.

Even with bulky side mirrors, the Mercedes EQS EV is the most aerodynamic series production vehicles ever built. It boasts 19-inch AMG wheels, the Sport mode activation, and a drag coefficient of just 0.20.

Claiming that the technology is not suitable for passenger cars for the time being, the top executive added that the potential problem of ‘motion sickness’ was one of the main reasons that stopped them from implementing the innovative setup in passenger cars.

Speaking on the topic, he said, “The studies so far have found that a not-insignificant portion of customers, when they have a screen inside the car watching what's happening behind them, they get motion sickness.”

Ola Källenius added that Mercedes has no plan to introduce technology only for technology's sake. However, he went on to say that the manufacturer is open to the idea of swapping the glass with cameras sometime in the future. He stressed that replacing the glass with cameras sometime in the future will allow the company’s engineers to improve these systems in the future. It is worth-mentioning here that Daimler, Mercedes’ parent company, has already swapped traditional mirrors with cameras in its big trucks such as the Actros. The new setup in the Actros is known as MirrorCam.

Some automobile manufacturers like Honda and Audi have already started swapping traditional bulky mirrors with cameras in passenger cars like the Honda E and the Audi E-Tron, respectively. One way to please both worlds would be a system in which the traditional side mirror is accompanied by a camera.