Shooting near Flamingo Hotel & Casino leaves one person hospitalized, suspect still at large

In a yet another violent incident on the Las Vegas Strip (LVS), one person suffered gunshot wound and needed hospitalization last Thursday, law enforcement authorities confirmed. According to a preliminary police report, the violent incident involving a firearm occurred at around 2:20 am on the LVS near the Flamingo Hotel & Casino. The victim, whose name was not released by police, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors said the victim was expected to survive.

The incident apparently started with a fight outside the Flamingo, and escalated into gunfire. After firing multiple shots at the victim, the suspect fled on foot. Police neither released a description of the suspect nor indicated which way he fled.

Bianca Holman, a news reporter, noted that police presence near the Flamingo Hotel & Casino was heavy in the early morning hours on that day. Law enforcement authorities deployed more police officers on the Strip after they recorded a notable increase in fights and other incidents of violence in the area.

Reporting the incident, Holman added, “Folks may remember last year there were lots of fights and things happening on the Las Vegas Strip, so they’ve increased their patrols here in this area.”

Since last summer, the LVS has seen an unprecedented increase in violent incidents on the Strip and nearby areas, which sparked concern over safety of visitors on the resort corridor. A number of violent incidents, including fights, shootings, and stabbings, prompted the aforementioned increase in police presence on and around the Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), which is commonly known as Metro, referred to the increased police presence on the Strip as “Operation Persistent Pressure (OPP),” in which the Nevada Highway Patrol is also providing assistance.

In January, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino’s parking lot. The victim was expected to survive. One man was taken into custody in connection with the incident. In a recent incident, a 33-year-old man attacked another man with knife at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip. The suspect was arrested and he is due in court on 27th of April.

From September 18 to December 20, the OPP resulted in the arrest of a total of 1,229 individuals. A representative for the LVMPD told county commissioners late last year that most of the violent incidents resulted from out-of-town gangs and visitors.