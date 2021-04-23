Nevada attorney Brittnie T. Watkins appointed to Nevada Gaming Control Board

A new member has been appointed to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) as the influential board is developing plans to eliminate pandemic-related restrictions at casinos throughout the state. The new NGCB member is Nevada attorney Brittnie T. Watkins, who will replace Terry Johnson. Mr. Johnson, who is also a Nevada attorney, has served the NGCB for two terms. He remained on the gaming board for several months even after his second term came to its end on 29th of January because of multiple pending transitions.

Governor Steve Sisolak (D) praised Watkins’ appointment to the NGCB, saying she has an impressive educational background and legal expertise that would make her an excellent addition to gaming regulator as well as the state.

Announcing the appointment, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), said in a statement, “I am confident Brittnie is the right person for this crucial appointment. As Nevada’s gaming industry continues to recover from the Pandemic, it’s critical that we remain the gold standard and operate with the highest integrity, and I am confident Brittnie will help us achieve that goal.”

The NGCB maintains control over the state’s casinos under Governor Steve Sisolak’s reopening plan that was announced on April 13, 2021. He wants the Silver State’s gaming properties to return to return to their pre-pandemic levels by attaining 100 per cent capacity by June 1, 2021.

Ms. Watkins’ appointment represents another change in the gaming board’s membership in the past few months. In November last year, NGCB chairperson Sandra Douglass Morgan stepped down from the top position, and the vacancy was filled by J. Brin Gibson, who continues to serve as Chair.

Watkins earned undergraduate degree in psychology and a degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University (MSU). Watkins has also earned multiple degrees from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), including two degrees in law and a doctorate in educational psychology. In addition, she has served as a judicial clerk at the Nevada Supreme Court (NSC).

She is known for volunteering for various non-profit organizations. In 2019, she was bestowed with the Access to Justice Award of Excellence by the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. Earlier, she earned the Circle of Support Award from the Clark County Bar Association, and the Silver Service Award from the Public Interest Law Association.