Tesla Model 3 outshines gas-powered counterparts to become world’s best-selling premium sedan

The all-electric Tesla Model 3 has become the best-selling premium sedan worldwide by beating the gas-powered BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the Palo Alto, California-based EV pioneer announced. Tesla shared a chart to show that the Model 3 electric sedan achieved that milestone last quarter (between January and March 2021) by selling 120,000 units of the vehicle. That sales figure has already turned Model 3 as the world’s best selling premium sedan.

The chart released by the American EV giant explains that it started selling the Model 3 electric sedan in the third quarter of 2017, and the sales largely kept growing in the subsequent quarters. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company sold more than 60,000 units of the premium sedan. A year later, in the fourth quarter of 2019, the sales jumped to more than 80,000 units. In the most recent quarter, the manufacturer sold 120,000 units of the sedan.

By outshining the gas-powered BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the Model 3 electric sedan has demonstrated that an EV can be a category leader.

Sharing the milestone, Tesla wrote, “About three and a half years into its production, and even without a European factory, Model 3 was the best-selling premium sedan in the world, outselling long-time industry leaders such as the 3 Series and E Class. This demonstrates that an electric vehicle can be a category leader and outsell its gas-powered counterparts.”

The chart also showed that deliveries of the Model 3 EV picked strongly up the second half of 2020 after the manufacturer ramped up production at Gigafactory Shanghai – the American manufacturer’s massive manufacturing facility in China.

The Model 3 has long been the best-selling electric sedan in the entire world, but this is the first time when it has outshined its gas-powered counterparts in terms of sales. The American electric vehicle manufacturer noted that exports of made-in-China Model 3 EVs helped it achieve the milestone.

Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes that the Model Y will achieve even greater heights. When asked for a comment, Musk said he believed that the Model Y could become not just a category leader, but also the world’s best-selling EV of any kind. The EV giant aims to sell as many as 1 million units of the Model Y each year.