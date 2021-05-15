Fully vaccinated gamblers no longer need to wear face mask inside Nevada casinos

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has announced that casinos across the state can now allow fully vaccinated customers onto their gaming floors without masks. Leading casino operators, including MGM Resorts, Wynn Resorts, the Cosmopolitan, and the Venetian, are among the first gaming properties on the Las Vegas Strip to shed the mask requirement for casino guests who have been fully vaccinated. The NGCB stressed that casino visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated are still required to wear a mask.

Wynn Resorts, the operator of the world-famous Wynn Las Vegas and the adjoining Encore on the east side of the Las Vegas Strip, has already announced that fully vaccinated patrons can enjoy gaming without any need to cover the face with mask.

MGM Resorts, which owns numerous major hotel-casinos in the Las Vegas area, is also allowing its patrons onto gaming floors without facemask. The long list of MGM resorts’ gaming properties includes the Mandalay Bay, Mirage, and Bellagio. It also owns and operates the widely popular MGM Grand Hotel Casino on the east side of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Cosmopolitan is also not requiring face masks for patrons and employees who have already been fully vaccinated. The Cosmopolitan is situated near the older Jockey Club on Las Vegas Strip’s west side.

The Venetian and neighboring Palazzo casinos are on the Las Vegas Strip’s east side, at the site of the now-demolished Sands Casino. These gaming properties’ fully vaccinated patrons are not longer required to wear masks. However, employees are required to wear face masks.

Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts have also made it clear that patrons as well as employees will still be required to wear face masks unless they provide vaccine verification. The NGCB has also announced that it is up to each gaming property to check whether a visitor has been fully vaccinated.

U.S. President Joe Biden has also assured that law enforcement authorities would not arrest people without mask. But, he stressed that face mask is for people’s own protection. Speaking on the topic, he said, “If you haven’t been vaccinated, wear your mask for your own protection and the protection of the people who also have not been vaccinated yet.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive is aligned with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC’s) new mask-wearing guidance. The federal heath regulator has announced that fully vaccinated people across the country no longer need to wear face mask in most indoor and outdoor settings.