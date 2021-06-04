Gillig receives over $44M contract for 44 electric buses from UTA and Park City Transit

Bus designer & manufacturer Gillig has confirmed that it has received a significant $44.2 million contract for electric buses and related charging infrastructure from the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Park City Transit.

Gillig, the North America’s second-largest transit bus manufacturer headquartered in Livermore, California, revealed that it will deliver a total of 44 electric buses to the UTA and Park City Transit for use on heavily-traveled routes.

Under the terms and conditions of the newly-signed contract, the bus manufacturer has agreed to manufacture and deliver 44 fully-electric buses to the aforementioned two bus service operators, but the contract contains an option for up to 95 additional electric buses.

The electric buses to be delivered to the UTA and Park City Transit will be 40-foot (12.2m) in length. Gillig’s battery electric bus comes equipped with the Cummins electrified powertrain and features the proven Low Floor platform to offer the most comprehensive as well as advanced zero-emission public transit solution. With more than 200 years of combined transit experience and a countrywide service network, Gillig is now America’s leading zero emissions bus manufacturer.

In addition to delivering the electric buses, Gillig will be responsible for installing sixteen plug-in charging systems as well as four high-power on-route chargers. It is worth-mentioning here that lack of adequate charging infrastructure has thus far remained a big hurdle on the way to mass adoption of EVs. It is for this very reason that governments and electric automobile manufacturers like Tesla are aggressively boosting their efforts to create huge networks of EV chargers at easily accessible locations.

Bill Fay, Vice President of Gillig, said in a statement that the manufacturer has a long history of supporting public transit service providers like UTA and Park City; and stressed that the company was feeling proud and honored for being selected by the two bus service providers for delivering electric buses.

Speaking on the topic, Fay added, “These new battery-electric buses will provide safe, reliable and environmentally friendly transit for several communities in the state. We take great pride in providing our customers with buses they can depend on and that will help them achieve their sustainability goals.”

UTA has ordered 31 electric buses, and 11 of those buses will be designated to operate on the 5.3-mile Ogden Bus Rapid Transit route that will run from Ogden FrontRunner Station to McKay-Dee Hospital. The remaining 13 electric buses will be delivered to Park City Transit.