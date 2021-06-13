Las Vegas Judge dismisses bid to sue Genting for Resorts World Manila deadly attack

The relatives of two casino visitors who were killed in the deadly 2017 attack on Resorts World Manila in the Philippines can’t pursue a wrongful death lawsuit in Las Vegas due to lack of jurisdiction, a Nevada district judge ruled.

Dismissing the case, District Judge Nancy Allf ruled that the relatives of the two victims can’t pursue a wrongful death lawsuit in Las Vegas because Resorts World Manila and Resorts World Las Vegas are two separate entities.

Judge Allf explained that the attack didn’t occur in the United States, and no witnesses were present in the country. Thus she couldn’t allow the case to proceed.

The plaintiffs, Pi-Ling Lee Hung and Tung-Tsung Hung, said that they wanted to sue the operator in Nevada because they couldn’t get justice in the Philippines. They stressed that they wanted to appeal because they were concerned safety failings could also occur at the Resorts World Las Vegas.

After the pronouncement of the ruling, Hwa-Min Hsu said, “We are still looking for justice. Human life is precious. It’s not going to be the end. In the Philippines, there’s no justice. And I don’t want to see this happening to Americans.”

Resorts World Las Vegas LLC, Resorts World Manila, parent firm Genting Berhad, and its chairman Kok Thay Lim were named among other entities in the controversial lawsuit.

Pi-Ling Lee Hung and Tung-Tsung Hung were among VIP guests at Resorts World Manila on 2nd of June in 2017 when the actions of a disturbed Filipino, identified as 42-year-old Jessie Javier Carlos, resulted in death of 37 people. Just before midnight on that day, Carlos entered the gaming property and killed and injured a large number of people. He also set gaming tables and slot machine on fire before setting himself on fire and finally committing suicide by shooting himself in the head using a semiautomatic rifle.

While Carlos never actually targeted anyone at the casino resort in the Philippines, the victims died of suffocation caused by smoke and toxic fumes, while as many as 70 others received injuries in the following stampede. The lawsuit claimed that Resorts World employees committed a blunder by leading the Hungs and other patrons into a pantry in the VIP room. They wanted to protect the patrons, but unfortunately the patrons died there from smoke inhalation.

Relatives of several victims continue to argue that “corruption” and “coverups” in the Philippines would not allow them to get a fair trial and justice.