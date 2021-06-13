Fresno tribal casino plans hit roadblock again as California court sides with opponents

The opponents of a planned tribal casino in Fresno scored a big legal victory earlier this week when a California court ruled that former Governor Jerry Brown’s decision of approving the gaming project breached the results of a 2014 ballot initiative. California’s 5th District Court of Appeal ruled that Gov. Brown’s approval of plans to allow the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians to construct a tribal casino on 305 acres of land along Highway 99 was not in line with Proposition 48.

According to the court’s ruling, state voters have the power to annul a concurrence by the governor and they exercised that power at the 2014 election by revoking the agreement for the Madera site for the construction of gaming property.

The District Court added, “We are not concerned with the relationship between two branches of government, but the relationship between the state’s executive officer and the people. Identifying the equilibrium established by our state constitution must reflect the fundamental principle that all political power is derived from the people.”

For their controversial casino project, Las Vegas-based Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s Station Casinos has partnered with North Fork Rancheria. But, their plans hit a big speed breaker after a group called “Stand Up for California” filed a lawsuit against the state as well as the tribe. The group openly opposes any sort of gambling expansion in the state.

The plans to build a casino in Fresno are not new as proposals for it date back to 2003. In 2004, North Fork Rancheria won federal approval to move the land into a trust. In 2012, former Governor, Mr. Brown, approved those plans but two appeals courts disagreed with his decision, and Stand Up for California group navigated the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The casino project’s fate now hinges on how the apex court interprets the purview of Proposition 48.

The opponents of the project argue that there is no need for a new casino in the area as there are already three tribal casinos near Madera, viz. Club One Casino, Chukchansi Gold Resort Casino, and Table Mountain Casino. It may be noted here that where Madera is the same area where North Fork and Red Rock are now trying to build the new venue.