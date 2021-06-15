Tesla Model S Plaid comes with new, much more efficient electric motor technology

Electric vehicles major Tesla Motors recently launched Model S Plaid comes loaded with higher performance and a lot of new entertainment features, but it is its electric motor technology, in particular, which makes it outshine the previous models. Launching the Model S Plaid, Tesla CEO Elon Musk elaborated for the very first time on its new electric motor technology, including a new carbon-sleeved rotor.

According to Musk, it is the first time when a manufacturer has mass produced an EV having an electric motor with a carbon over-wrapped rotor. He explained that it was very hard to be achieved simply because carbon and copper have very dissimilar rates of thermal expansion. For having a carbon over-wrapped rotor, it has to be wound with extremely high tension.

Explaining the new technology, Musk said, “As far as we know, this is the first time there has been a production electric motor with a carbon-coated rotor. This is an extremely difficult thing, because carbon and copper have very different rates of thermal expansion. To have a carbon-coated rotor, you need to wrap it with extremely high intensity and this is extremely difficult to do."

For making such innovative rotors, the EV giant designed and developed a new production machine, which enabled the manufacturer to produce a highly efficient small engine that accelerate a two-ton EV from zero to 60 mile per hour (mph) in less than 2 seconds.

At the official launch event in Fremont, Musk also revealed that Tesla Motors successfully achieved the lowest drag coefficient (0.208) for any production car. Other innovative features include a new heat pump and thermal system, designed to more efficiently start the EV in chilly climates. As per Musk’s claims, the new EV is 30 per cent better in cold weather range and it requires 50 per cent less energy for cabin heating in sub-zero conditions.

The billionaire entrepreneur also revealed that the Model S Plaid also comes equipped with a new battery pack. However, he didn’t provide any further details about the battery pack.

Other eye-catching specs include 1,020 @ rpm horsepower, 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 1.99 seconds, Keyfob, smart device-as-key Remote, keyless entry, FM/HD/Satellite, seek-scan Radio, and top speed of 200 mph.

However, all those eye-catching specs and features come at a considerable cost of $131,100.