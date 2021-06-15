EPA range ratings for Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo released

All the four versions of the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo have finally received official estimated range and efficiency figures from the US federal agency EPA. The all-electric 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sports wagon has been launched in four main versions – the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo has been listed with EPA range of 215 miles on single charge; while the 4S Cross Turismo, the Turbo Cross Turismo, and Turbo S Cross Turismo have been listed with EPA ranges of 215 miles, 204 miles, and 202 miles, respectively.

As had been expected, all of the aforementioned figures represent slight decreases from their equivalent Taycan sedan variants, except the Turbo S Cross Turismo variant that has seen a range improvement of one mile.

Providing more details on Porsche’s Model Year 2021 EPA estimates, the federal agency listed MY21 Taycan with a range of 200 miles, MY21 Taycan with Performance Battery Plus with a range of 225 miles, MY21 Taycan 4S with a range of 199 miles, MY21 Taycan 4S with Performance Battery Plus with a range of 227 miles, MY21 Taycan Turbo with Performance Battery Plus with a range of 212 miles, and the MY21 Taycan Turbo S with Performance Battery Plus with a range of 201 miles.

It is interesting to note here that Stuttgart, Germany-headquartered Porsche increased the Taycan range by 10 per cent in the 2021 model year, partly thanks to use of more efficient wheels. It is also worth-noting here that the Cross Turismo has received gravel tires, improved steering wheel, and numerous body modifications.

The luxury automobile manufacturer also mentioned independent testing body’s AMCI estimates, which exceeded the aforementioned estimated range figures.

According to AMCI estimates, the MY21 Taycan has a range of 252 miles, while the MY21 Taycan with Performance Battery Plus, MY21 Taycan 4S, MY21 Taycan 4S with Performance Battery Plus, MY20 Taycan Turbo with Performance Battery Plus, and the MY20 Taycan Turbo S with Performance Battery Plus have ranges of 282 miles, 272 miles, 275 miles, and 278 miles, respectively.

The aforementioned figures are enough to make it clear that the all-electric Cross Turismo variants are getting quite closer to hit the mark of 300 miles of range per full charge.