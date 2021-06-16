Propella 4.0 7-speed e-bike brings numerous upgrades over previous version

The Propella V4.0 electric bicycle (e-bike) is an excellent option for those who might be in search of a lightweight, straightforward and hassle-free personal mobility solution. The newly launched Propella V4.0 brings a number of upgrades over the previous version of the e-bike that was rolled out around one and half year ago.

The latest version is a 7-speed e-bike which also boasts to be just 37 lbs in (full assembly) weight. Being light in weight and having a 7-speed setup, it is an apt option for those who find it hard to ride in the hills.

The new e-bike comes equipped with a Bafang rear hub 35 Nm torque motor that draws power from a small Samsung 250 Wh lithium battery, which is efficient enough to deliver a range of up to 40 miles on a single charge. To get fully replenished, the battery takes roughly 2.5 hours.

Its high-quality Shimano MF-TZ500-7 drivetrain is quite powerful, making it a good option for hill riders. It also boasts powerful Shimano mechanical disc brakes that make sure that you come to a quick as well as steady halt whenever you need it.

Other notable specs and features include 6061 Aluminum Alloy frame, Custom Propella LCD Display, 2 Amp Charger, KMC chain, Shimano Altus shift levers, Shimano MF-TZ500-7 14-28 T Cassette, Aluminum Alloy Double Walled 36 Hole Rims, CST Xpedium Puncture Resistant Tires (29’’ by 1.5’’), Vader Active Gel Saddle, Aluminum Alloy (630 mm) handlebars, Aluminum Alloy Platform Pedals, and Rear Mounted Kickstand

The LCD display, which comes mounted in the center of the e-bike’s handlebars, controls the motor and provide a few vital riding metrics, such as Pedal Assist Level (5 Levels to choose from), battery level, speed, odometer, and time.

Suspension forks have been made from lightweight but strong aluminum alloy. The suspension system does provide shock absorption whenever you ride over gravel or cobblestone.

To further improve the riding experience, the company is offering accessories like Propella-branded rechargeable headlight, rechargeable tail light, Kinekt suspension seatpost, Kinekt Saddle Bag, Axiom Rear Rack, and SKS fenders; of course, at additional cost.

The 7-speed Propella V4.0 e-bike has been reasonably priced at $1,299. Some might argue that it should be in the range of $1,000; but spending those extra 299 dollars will surely fetch you a unique blend of performance, style and smooth riding experience.