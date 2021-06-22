Mercedes EQS owners to get 2 years of free charging on Electrify America network

Electrify America, a leading operator of electric vehicle DC fast charging network across the United States, has announced the signing of an agreement with Mercedes-Benz USA to provide fully-electric Mercedes EQS owners with two years of free charging on its extensive network. The EV charging network operator said the EQS drivers will be able to get the exhausted battery packs of their luxury EVs replenished for up to 30 minutes free of cost for a period of two year.

Some people may be thinking that 30-minute free charging session will not be enough, but they must consider the fact that the Mercedes EQS can charge up to 80 per cent in merely 20 minutes. Others can argue that those who will spend more than $100,000 for Mercedes’ flagship luxury EV will not care about the cost of charging, we all know some of the wealthiest people who are extremely penny-wise when it comes to everyday basic expenditures.

Mercedes-Benz USA’s chief executive officer (CEO), Dimitris Psillakis, described the upcoming EQS electric sedan as a groundbreaking luxury sedan uniting the industry-leading standards of a Mercedes-Benz with Mercedes-EQ’s specifically-manufactured electric powertrain and innovative technologies. He stressed that Mercedes’ collaboration with Electrify America would provide a seamless ownership experience to EV owners.

Speaking on the topic, he added, “The EQS marks a new era for our brand, and this collaboration with Electrify America will ensure a seamless ownership experience for our customers with convenient access to an extensive coast-to-coast charging network while supporting a solid foundation for additional all-electric models to come.”

Announcing the partnership, the two companies also noted that the EQS electric sedan will be equipped with Plug&Charge technology. Thus, owners of the EV will not have use a mobile app to initiate the free charging session. Once plugged in, the EV will communicate with the charging station and validate the session.

The collaboration means that Mercedes EQS owners will enjoy free access to Electrify America’s nearly 600 ultra-fast charging stations across the United States. Continuing to grow at a fast pace, the operator is currently on track to add as many as 800 locations with 3,500 chargers to its already extensive network.

It is not the first of its kind deal hit by Electrify America. The network operator has also signed EV charging agreements with around a dozen other automakers, including Audi, Fisker, Lucid, Jeep, Volkswagen, Porsche, Ford, and Harley Davidson.