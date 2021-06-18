Escaped sex offender 71-year-old Lloyd Pitzen arrested at Las Vegas casino: police

A convicted sex offender who escaped from police custody for the second time in recent years was recently apprehended in a Las Vegas casino, law enforcement officials announced. Lloyd Pitzen, a 71-year-old from Wisconsin, was arrested in a Las Vegas casino a few days back. Without providing details about his most recent arrest, police said he had escaped from a transitional facility in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where he was kept after being convicted on sex charges.

According to police records, Pitzen escaped from transitional facility in Oshkosh on 7th of December in 2019. In a bid to prevent police from tracking him, he allegedly cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet after his escape. He remained at large for more than one year, and was not apprehended until the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force spotted him at the unidentified gaming property on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.

Slapped with multiple new charges, including sex offender registry violation and tampering with a GPS tracking device; Pitzen remains in the Clark County Detention Facility, awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

Decades back in 1982, Pitzen was found guilty on four counts of second-degree sexual assault. He allegedly broke into the bedrooms of multiple female strangers while they were asleep. The list of victims included a teenager and three women.

Previously, he was convicted of sex registry violations between the years of 2004 and 2016. In 2015, he had escaped from a Wautoma transitional facility, and was arrested in Mesquite, Nevada. That escape had led him to be thrown behind the bars for a year. He was also convicted of disorderly conduct, battery, burglary, and drug offenses.

In a separate incident, Frank Anthony Ruggirello, a 43-year-old resident of Clinton, Mich., was taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The victim staying at MGM told a lifeguard at the swimming pool that she was sexually assaulted by Ruggirello. When a team of Metro police officers responded, and Ruggirello was arrested, he claimed that the sex between the two was consensual. Now, Ruggirello is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas court on Sept. 16, 2021.

In a yet another unrelated incident, a 25-year-old man identified as Clifton Ligons was arrested last month on suspicion of sex trafficking on the Las Vegas Strip. He is scheduled to appear in a local court on June 29, 2021.