Richmond voters to decide on Black-owned $600M casino resort on November 2, 2021

The Richmond City Council overwhelmingly approved a proposal to place a gaming-related ballot referendum before voters next fall, providing them with a chance to decide whether to authorize a $600 million integrated casino resort in the capital city.

Members of the Richmond City Council voted 8-1 in favor of the proposal, paving the way for the ballot referendum to be placed before voters on Nov. 2, 2021. The ballot referendum will make it clear for the local government what percentage of the voters really wants the proposed integrated casino resort in their area. Under the proposed plan, Urban One Inc and its multiple development partners would build and operate a casino destination just off Interstate 95 (I 95) on the city’s South Side, close to the Philip Morris manufacturing facility.

Following the successful outcome of the vote, Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins thanked the Richmond City Council for supporting the proposed casino project.

Speaking on the topic, Liggins added, “This project will be funded entirely with private investment and will generate millions of dollars in critically needed new tax revenue that can be used for schools, affordable housing, workforce development, infrastructure, and other city priorities.”

As the city council has already supported the proposal, just a simple majority during the Nov. 2 ballot referendum will remove all hurdles on the way to build the casino resort. The project, called ONE Casino + Resort, envisages 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a hotel offering 250 luxurious rooms, a 3,000-seat concert theater, and around a dozen bars and restaurants.

Proponents of the project say that it would provide a big boost to local economy by creating new jobs and generating a new stream of tax revenue for the local government. According to Urban One’s claims, the proposed integrated casino project would result in 1,300 permanent jobs in addition to many more construction jobs, with minimum pay of $15 per hour. The company has also promised to make a one-time $25 million upfront payment to the city. Some forecasts suggest that the resort will contribute $5.7 billion to the economic over a period of 10 years after coming in operation.

Urban One is primarily invested in media outlets focused on the African-American community. Now, it has join forces with experienced casino developer & operator P2E for the Richmond casino project, which would make history by becoming the first Black-owned casino in the U.S.