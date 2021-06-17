Graton Resort & Casino earns AAA’s ‘Four Diamond’ rating

The Graton Resort & Casino, a Rohnert Park, California-based Indian facility owned by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, has earned the coveted Four Diamond rating from AAA. Greg Sarris, chairman of the federally-recognized Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria sovereign tribe, said that earning the coveted rating from the nonprofit organization was a tremendous accomplishment for the hospitality & gambling facility. He stressed that the 200-room hotel & casino competes for tourists and patrons with eye-catching boutique lodging venues in the close by wine country as well as San Francisco.

The nonprofit organization’s inspectors graded the Graton Resort & Casino at a 4.4 on a 5-point scale, and the gaming facility earned its highest marks for its public areas.

Thousands of hotels and other hospitality facilities are reviewed by AAA annually for its diamond ratings. Merely 6.3 per cent of the participants earn the coveted Four Diamond rating. According to available data, AAA represents as many as 60 million travelers in the United States and Canada. The nonprofit organization’s official website describes that facilities offering upscale style & amenities with the right touch of service earn its Four Diamond rating.

Announcing the achievement, Sarris said, “The Four Diamond honor is an outstanding achievement for Graton Resort & Casino and reflects our consistent mission to provide the highest quality guest experience. Our dedicated team goes above and beyond every day to make sure that our property is the best of the best,” said Greg Sarris, tribal chairman for Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.”

He added that the Graton Resort & Casino was eagerly looking forward to welcoming all its guests back to experience its newly earned Four Diamond quality standard as California is all set to fully reopen on June 15, 2021.

With its latest achievement, the Graton Rancheria venue joins the like of the Pala Casino Spa & Resort and Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula.

Opened in 2013, the Graton Rancheria venue offers hotel rooms equipped with one king or two double beds designed with modern and contemporary décor, 55-inch flat-panel TV, premium furniture, a large writing station with multiple USB outlets, bathrooms featuring a large vanity area with double sinks and much more.

Resort amenities include spa & salon, a 1,200-square-foot fitness facility, a 148,000-gallon swimming pool with a bar. For providing a unique, full gaming experience, the casino at the Graton Rancheria luxurious venue offers 3,000 slot machines, a large number of video poker machines, and more than 130 table games.