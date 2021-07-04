LVMPD increases deployment of cops for July 4th Las Vegas casino celebrations

Amid casinos’ ongoing preparations for the Independence Day weekend (July 4), Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has increased deployment of cops to patrol the streets to thwart any unpleasant incident.

Police Capt. Dori Koren confirmed the deployment of more cops on the Las Vegas streets, saying it was part of the department’s efforts to ensure the safety of visitors as well as properties as a large number of gaming and entertainment enthusiasts are expected to visit the casino hub.

Speaking on the topic, Capt. Koren said, “We’re expecting another sold out weekend for July 4th, and we’ll be out in full force to help keep things safe. We’ll have a lot of cops out this weekend, so have fun but remember the ‘no limit’ thing is just a poker term.”

In a recent tweet, the police department showed a brief video of a number of police officers patrolling the Las Vegas Strip, with renowned singer Bruce Springsteen’s famous “Born in the USA” song accompanying the video.

Considering pre-pandemic 4th of July visitor volume, as many as 300,000 gaming and entertainment enthusiasts are expected to hit the Las Vegas Valley this weekend. In 2018 and 2019, nearly 330,000 people paid visits to the valley to enjoy 4th of July celebrations. The stats have been provided by the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA), which also revealed that those visitors spent $235 million each year, providing a big boost to the gaming industry as well as economy as a whole.

While some casino resorts have already staged fireworks shows leading up to July 4th, many more are all set to offer the same to attract larger crowds to their properties.

Amanda Belarmino, a hospitality professor at UNLV, has predicted that THE Las Vegas casino resorts will likely enjoy a significant surge in footfall as well as spending during the celebrations this year as it is going to the first post-pandemic July 4th weekend when visitors are being allowed to roam about without any big restrictions.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2019, casinos were forced to suspend their gaming operations and remain closed for several months. For a year, the gaming properties were required to follow strict pandemic-induced restrictions, including limited capacity. The casino resorts were allowed last month to start operating again at their full capacity.