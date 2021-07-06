Jeep Wrangler 4xe becomes top-selling PHEV in Q2 2021 in U.S.

Jeep, a SUV brand of Fiat Chrysler Automobile that is now a part of Stellantis, has announced that the Wrangler 4xe has quickly become the best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in its segment in the U.S. marketplace.

Without revealing exact numbers, Jeep announced that the brand continued its impressive performance by recording a 19 per cent year-over-year increase in total sales in the second quarter (April to June period) of this year. It was the brand’s second best ever Q2 performance in terms of retail sales in the fast-growing U.S. electric vehicle market. For the Wrangler, it was the best quarterly performance ever in the U.S. market.

In a newly released statement, “The Jeep brand continues its trailblazing performance, recording a 19% increase in total sales year-over-year, and its second best ever second quarter for U.S. retail sales … Since the launch of the Wrangler 4xe PHEV earlier this year, it quickly became the No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid in the marketplace."

While the Wrangler recorded its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, the Gladiator enjoyed its best quarter ever for both U.S. retail sales and U.S. total sales, by selling a total of 29,962 units. The brand added that its fleet of electrified vehicles continued to grow, attracting more an=d more customers.

As sales of Toyota Prius Prime in the second quarter of this year amounted to 11,863 units, it is quite easy to guess that the Jeep Wrangler 4xe would have sold at least 12,000 units to become the best-selling PHEV.

Wrangler has long been one of the most popular vehicles around the globe. In the U.S., Wrangler (all versions) recorded 69,020 sales. Nevertheless, the 4xe’s performance in the second quarter is really pleasing as well as surprising.

Total sales of the Chrysler brand grew 36 per cent year-over-year to 18,900 units, driven by strong sales of the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler Pacifica. The Pacifica Hybrid, which claims to be the first-ever hybrid vehicle and the only plug-in hybrid minivan, also enjoyed its best ever Q2 total sales.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV comes equipped with the brand’s wonderful turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine and two electric motors. The total system delivers 375 horsepower (hp) and 470 lb.-ft. of torque. The electric motors draw power from a 17.3 kWh battery pack, which offers 25 miles (35 km) of range without requiring petrol. In term of acceleration, the 4xe is quite quick, sprinting from zero to 60mph in less than 6 seconds.