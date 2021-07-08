NIU reports robust sales for second quarter and first half of 2021

Beijing, China-headquartered electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer NIU Technologies has just revealed its sales figures for the second quarter (Q2) as well as for the first half as a whole, showing impressive improvement from the corresponding periods of 2020. During the Q2 (April to June quarter) of this year, NIU sold more than a quarter of a million electric scooters (e-scooters), marking an impressive year-over-year increase in sales.

It should be noted here that sales during 2020 were impacted due to COVID-19 lockdowns. The EV maker sold a total of 252,998 units of e-scooters during the Q2 of 2021, significantly up from 160,138 units sold in corresponding quarter of last year. This year’s sales figure represents a robust year-over-year growth of around 58 per cent.

Chinese market accounted for most of the company’s sales (97 per cent) as 246,018 of the aforementioned 252,998 units of e-scooters sold in the domestic market. But, the manufacturer’s global sales also grew an impressive rate of more than 34 per cent from the April-June quarter of this year.

When comparing the company’s first half (H1) of the year figures, the numbers become even more striking. During the H1 (January to June) period of this year, the company sold 402,647 units of e-scooter. The figure represents a year-over-year growth of 101 per cent from the corresponding six-month period of 2020, when the company had sold 200,298 units.

The robust sales data clearly shows that the smart electric scooter maker continues to enjoy a dominating position in the China’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market.

Now, NIU is working on an innovative electric motorcycle, dubbed the NIU RQi, which has kept the EV enthusiasts excited for its expected release sometime later this year.

The NIU RQi e-motorcycle was first introduced to the world in January 2020 at the CES 2020. According to the company’s claims, the RQi will come equipped with a 5kW (6.7 hp) motor and a removable 72V 36Ah battery which can be taken out and charged anywhere. Its top speed has been pegged at 160 km/h (100 mph).

The Chinese manufacturer had originally planned to roll out the NIU RQi electric motorcycle near the end of 2020, but the deadly COVID-19 pandemic caused a great damage to all those planned product launches around the globe, and NIU was no exception. Now, the RQi e-motorcycle’s launch is slated for the final quarter of this year.