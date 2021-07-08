Mercedes-Benz posts strong plug-in hybrid & all-electric cars sales for Q2 and H1 2021

Mercedes-Benz, one of the largest sellers of premium vehicles in the world, has just released its sales figures for the second quarter (Q2) and first half (H1) of this year, showing notable improvement in plug-in car sales year-over-year.

In the Q2 (April to June) quarter of 2021, Mercedes-Benz sold 591,725 units of cars. The figure represents a growth of 28 per cent from the corresponding quarter of last year. In terms of year-to-date (YTD) sales, the luxury car brand sold 1,182,724 units, which represents a year-over-year increase of 25 per cent.

When it comes to smart brand, the company sold 10,524 units of vehicles in the Q2, up 148 per cent and 20,253 YTD, up 100 per cent from the corresponding period of 2020. The company also sold 84,190 units and 160,518 units of Mercedes-Benz vans in Q2 and first half of this year, 37 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively. In total, the luxury brand sold 675,915 in Q2 and 1,343,242 YTD, up 29 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

However, the most interesting part of the company’s results is of course its plug-in electric car sales. The German car brand did even better by selling nearly 121,500 units of plug-in electric cars, including 82,500 plug-in hybrid cars and 39,000 all-electric cars, in the first half of the year. The sales figures show a more than expected growth of 305 per cent year-over-year. The company also sold nearly 3,600 electric vans during the first six months of 2021.

In the first quarter of current year, the company had sold around 59,000 plug-in cars. Thus, the Q2 results show a better performance quarter-over-quarter with sales of around 62,500 units.

Commenting on the company’s EV sales, a senior executive said, “Deliveries of plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars more than quadrupled in just six months, reaching 121,500 units (+305.0%). In total, the xEVs made up 10.3% of total Mercedes-Benz Cars sales in the first half of 2021. Around 39,000 all-electric vehicles were delivered from January to June (+291.4%).”

Stuttgart, Germany-headquartered Mercedes-Benz is accelerating the process of electrification of its vehicles as governments around the globe are pushing manufacturers as well as buyers towards EVs. The luxury car brand said that it was successfully implementing its strategy in line with its aim to establish a leadership position in the field of electro-mobility. Its strong sale in the recently concluded second quarter and first half of this year help in underlining this goal.