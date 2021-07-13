MGE partners with FanDuel to offer iGaming, sports betting in Connecticut

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), a master developer and operator of premier integrated casino resorts like Uncasville-based Mohegan Sun, has announced the signing of a commercial partnership deal with iGaming giant FanDuel. Under the terms of the commercial partnership deal, FanDuel will facilitate in-person sports betting at MGE’s Mohegan Sun integrated casino resort.

In addition, FanDuel will be responsible for operating Mohegan Sun’s online slots and table games, mobile sports betting, and daily fantasy sports (DFS).

A few weeks back, MGE had announced a new gaming subsidiary called Mohegan Digital, which came into existence as a result of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s approval to a bill that expanded the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes’ Class III gaming compacts to allow the tribes to operate online games in addition to retail and mobile sports betting.

With the addition of Connecticut, FanDuel’s already famous sportsbook service is now available in a total of 11 states. The list of other states where FanDuel’s sportsbook service is available includes Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Michigan, and West Virginia.

But the announcement of MGE-FanDuel’s commercial partnership is a company first. It is going to be the first that FanDuel will offer its sportsbook, DFS, and online casino services through gaming property owned by MGE. The two partners announced that sports betting enthusiasts across Connecticut will be able to enjoy FanDuel’s widely-famous online and mobile betting experience starting this fall with wagering options available for professional games like basketball, baseball, football, and hockey.

Ray Pineault, President and CEO of MGE, said in a statement that he and his team members were very excited to work with FanDuel, a leading sports-tech entertainment company, to provide innovative sports betting and iGaming services to online gaming enthusiasts in Connecticut.

Announcing the deal, Pineault added, “Our partnership is a priority for Mohegan Digital, as we look to grow and enhance our casino, sportsbook and online operations in Connecticut – and beyond. We're confident that FanDuel will deliver a best-in-class digital and in-person experience for our loyal guests.”

A temporary retail FanDuel Sportsbook will be located inside MGE’s Mohegan Sun casino resort. The temporary facility, which will feature 4 live betting windows and 16 self-service betting terminals, will eventually be swapped with a permanent sportsbook facility sometime in the winter, subject to regulatory approvals.