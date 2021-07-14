China’s NIO to install over 4,000 Battery Swap Stations by end of 2025

NIO, a Chinese automobile manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, has revealed a massive plan to expand its battery swap station network by installing thousands of more stations by 2025. The innovative EV manufacturer, which specializes in designing and developing electric vehicles, said that it would install more than 4,000 battery swap stations by the mid of current decade. The announcement was made at the “NIO Power Day” event, which recently took place in Shanghai.

Currently, NIO has a network of 301 Power Swap stations, 204 Power Charger fast-charging stations and 382 Destination Charging stations at various locations across China. Thus far, the battery swap stations have cumulatively been used nearly 2.9 million times, which stands for more than 9,600 per station on average.

By the end of 2021, the number of swap stations will likely increase to more than 700. The expected number of stations by the end of this year represents a substantial increase compared to the company’s previous target of 500. After 2021, the fast expanding automobile manufacturer intends to add nearly 600 units per year (2022 to 2025), which will push the total number of the stations to around 3,000.

As the company is also preparing to install additional 1,000 or so stations outside the country, the total number of new stations will be around 4,000 by the end of 2025.

The company said that the decision to further expand its power charging and swapping network was part of its plans to provide a better power service experience to its rapidly growing user base.

Announcing the plans, NIO explained, “This year, NIO has raised its target of having over 700 instead of 500 battery swap stations installed by year end. From 2022 to 2025, NIO commits to installing 600 new battery swap stations in China. By the end of 2025, NIO will have more than 4,000 NIO battery swap stations worldwide with around 1,000 outside of China."

NIO further explained 90 per cent of its users in 2025 will be residing less than 3 km away of a battery swap station, compared to 29 per cent today. Moreover, the thousands of upcoming battery swap stations will be open standard. It means the infrastructure will be open for the industry.

In April this year, the Chinese manufacturer introduced the second-generation Power Swap Station 2.0, which is capable of delivering up to 312 battery swaps per day.