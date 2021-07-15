Live! Casino Hotel Maryland looking to recruit 500 workers; offering $750 signing bonus

Live! Casino Hotel Maryland, one of the largest commercial gaming & entertainment properties in the country, is holding job fairs to fill hundreds of vacancies before the planned opening of its new entertainment space next month. The operator of the Live! Casino Hotel Maryland has already held a job fair on 8th of July, and two job fairs are scheduled to be held later this month, on 17th and 24th of July. In total, the gaming & entertainment property has plans to fill around 500 vacancies.

The majority of the vacancies are within the gaming property’s new entertainment space, called “The HALL at Live,” which is expected to become operational by the mid of August this year. The new facility will become operational with a grand opening event, with a number of popular big-name comedians and musicians like Patti LaBelle, Chelsea, and Jay Leno, set to make their presence felt at the opening ceremony. But before putting comedians and musicians on the stage, the new property needs workers.

The HALL at Live is a 75,000-square-foot, three-storey multi-use concert and event venue will offer 4,000 seats. It aims to present the nation’s best entertainment, with extraordinary touring acts, comedians, championship boxing and much more. Plush seating will be available in the private VIP boxes with balcony views, which will allow VIP patrons to enjoy a unique experience from the built-in performance stage with ultramodern sound & lighting systems.

Like many other entertainment entities around the U.S., casinos are struggling to find qualified workers, simply because some of the workers are in no mood to return to gaming properties amid continued threat of COVID-19 infections. Moreover, there is tough competition among employers to recruit qualified workers.

Stephen Schwarzman, a billionaire who owns a number of casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, recently announced that his companies are making efforts to fill large number of vacancies.

Speaking on the topic, Schwarzman said, “We did some things in the stimulus plan that gave very large benefits for people and then extended them. It was prudent at the time, but it’s turned out to be discouraging for workers going to work.”

Amid the competitive and challenging environment, Live! Casino Hotel Maryland is trying to entice aspirants by offering a $750 sign-on bonus for those who will apply and get a job on the spot during the July 17th or July 24th job fairs.