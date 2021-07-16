Stellantis EVs to come equipped with SVOLT's batteries from 2025

SVOLT Energy Technology Company Limited, a high-tech energy firm that specializes in technologies like electric vehicle (EV) battery materials, has announced that it will supply lithium-ion batteries for Stellantis’ electric cars starting in 2025. The battery cells will be produced by SVOLT's Chinese manufacturing facilities as well as from the European plant, which is currently under construction in the Saarland state of Germany. The Saarland-based plant is expected to commence production by the end of 2023. The energy high-tech giant has plans to invest up to €2 billion (US$2.4 billion) on the plant, with a goal to equip it with the capability to produce 24 GWh per annum.

Maxim Hantsch-Kramskoj, Vice President Sales & Marketing for the European unit of division of SVOLT, said they were very pleased to win renowned automobile giant Stellantis for their high-quality lithium-ion batteries in the future.

Commenting on the deal, Maxim said, “We are very pleased to have won such a renowned customer like Stellantis. From 2025 onwards, Stellantis will also source its lithium-ion batteries from SVOLT. For the order, SVOLT will use its production capacities in China and future production capacities in Europe."

The energy giant didn’t reveal the volume or battery chemistry, but some media reports suggest that SVOLT is ready to meet any order.

Stellantis is a Dutch-domiciled multinational automotive manufacturer that came into existence on the basis of a 50-50 cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the French PSA Group.

SVOLT’s deal with Stellantis didn’t surprise anyone as SVOLT’s commercial partnership with PSA had swirled the Internet in 2020, ahead of PSA’s merger with FCA. Moreover, a few weeks ago Stellantis listed SVOLT among its major battery suppliers. The list also included Automotive Cells Company, CATL, Samsung SDI, LG Chem's LG Energy Solution, and BYD.

The German plant is not the only of its kind project undertaken by SVOLT. Several gigafactories are being constructed by the high-tech energy firm. Its mega factories in Hunan, Suining, Lishui, and Huzhou in China will eventually have capacities of 40 GWh, 20 GWh, 14.6 GWh, and 20 GWh, respectively.

SVOLT is unquestionably an extraordinarily ambitious battery maker. It opened its first battery cell manufacturing facility in Jintan, Changzhou just a couple of years back in 2019, and it achieved annual manufacturing capacity of 12 GWh as of February 2021. By 2025, it aims to have multiple gigafactories, with a total output of 200 GWh per annum.