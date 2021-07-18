Samsara partners with EVgo to accelerate commercial fleet electrification

Samsara Networks, a US-based provider of internet of things (IoT) solutions, has announced the signing of a commercial partnership with electric vehicle (EV) fast charging network operator EVgo to help accelerate the process of electrification for its fleet customers.

San Francisco, California-headquartered Samsara is a data-driven IoT giant with more than 20,000 customers in various industries, mostly from the U.S., Canada, and some European countries. Advancing with its aim to enhance efficiency and sustainability of operations for its customers, the company has developed the Connected Operations Cloud (COC) to help businesses in improving their operations through data.

With its newly signed agreement, EVgo has become Samsara’s first EV partner in a network of certified implementation experts, called Experts Marketplace.

In the fast expanding EV space, Samsara is working with the transport companies, particularly in commercial fleets, to help speed up the process of electrification of their fleets. In short, the IoT giant is trying to make electric transition easier. Now the agreement with EVgo will enable Samsara to utilize the network’s more than 1,900 chargers across the country in supporting its commercial fleet customers.

Announcing the partnership in a press release, Samsara said the agreement with EVgo would allow it to use the network for its more than 20,000 customers to make transition toward EVs quicker.

In live webinar, Samsara said, “Fleets are looking to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) to help them save money and reach their sustainability goals, but it can be a daunting challenge. We partnered with EVgo, the nation’s largest public EV charging network, to help organizations ease the transition to EV’s and run a more sustainable operation.”

EVgo has become the first EV partner to join Samsara’s Experts Marketplace, which can be described as a curated network of many tech companies specializing in system integration and implementation for fleets. Director of OEM product & ecosystem integrations at Samsara, Christopher Mozzocchi, explained that electrification of fleets remained the top priority for a number of its transportation customers, but the process of adopting EVs continued to present some operational challenges. Thus, partnering with EVgo would provide their customers with the expertise and infrastructure that they need to meet their unique sustainability goals.

Since the year of 2018, San Francisco-based Samsara has seen over 160 million hybrid and electric miles driven by its large number of customers. With its commercial partnership with EVgo, Samsara aims to significantly grow this figure.