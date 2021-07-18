P2E’s plan to relocate riverboat casino to Louisiana’s St. Tammany Parish seems to be in trouble

American casino operator Peninsula Pacific Entertainment’s (P2E’s) plan to bring a gambling-friendly development to Louisiana seems to be in trouble as some local people have raised objection to it, arguing that it is illegal. The residents of St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana have objections to the relocation of casino.

Los Angeles-headquartered P2E, which develops, owns and operates high-quality entertainment & gambling assets across the United States, is seeking permission from the Louisiana Gaming Commission to transfer its gaming license for its existing riverboat DiamondJacks Casino Hotel in Bossier City to a new development close to the small community of Slidell in the St. Tammany Parish of the state.

People familiar with the operator’s relocation plans revealed that the new $325-million gambling and entertainment property encompassing nearly 27,000 square feet gaming space would offer approximately 800 slot machines and 25 gaming tables in addition to an outdoor and indoor events center, and a fishing dock.

But, the plans recently hit a speed breaker when the Louisiana Gaming Control Board received a petition from local some residents who want the regulators to prevent the relocation of the gaming facility. In the petition, Chandler and Jason Goltz opposed the plans, arguing that it is against the law of the land. The duo reportedly resides close to the site for the planned gaming facility and argues that Louisiana’s law requires the relocation to be approved by local voters on a parish-wide basis rather than via a particular host locale.

A section of the recently filed legal petition reads, “The constitution requires a parish-wide vote to flip the entire parish from a ‘no riverboat gaming parish’ to a ‘yes riverboat gaming parish’ before there may be any consideration of whether a riverboat gaming license may be transferred to any particular location within the parish.”

The petition also contends that the relocation of the gambling facility should be sacked because the local riverboat gaming license owned by P2E is a revocable privilege and not a right that the operator acquired at the time of purchasing DiamondJacks Casino Hotel. Moreover, allowing the relocation of the gaming license may breach the state gaming regulator’s responsibilities and not be in the best interests of the state.

In 1996, the electorate of St. Tammany Parish had voted against a gaming measure that would have legalized casino gambling and video poker. However, a lot has been changed since then. Now, a gambling-related referendum is scheduled for November 13, 2021.