WynnBet signs up Tim Howard, Nick Mangold & Chad Johnson to serve as brand

Las Vegas-headquartered casino operator Wynn Resorts Limited has signed up a trio of retired professional athletes for the purpose of promoting its mobile-friendly WynnBet sports betting service. In an official press release, Wynn Resorts said that it has signed agreements with Tim Howard, Nick Mangold and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson to make the respected trio brand ambassador its online sports wagering service WynnBet, which is already available in the a number of states, including Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Virginia. The casino giant inked the agreements through its Wynn Interactive subsidiary.

Under the terms of the deal, Howard, Mangold and Johnson will be responsible for promoting the WynnBet sports betting service through advertisements. The respected trio of the former athletes will also make its presence felt at events at the Blue Wire Podcast Studio inside its Wynn Las Vegas venue for the purposes of promoting the remote sports betting service. The operator also revealed that it will run a number of in-app promotions and odds boost schemes tailored towards Howard, Mangold and Johnson’s individual personalities and interests.

Howard said he was feeling proud to join WynnBet team, stressing that it is one of the most recognized brands in the field of sports & entertainment. He added that he was looking forward to sharing his game previews as well as parlay picks with customers of WynnBet. He served as a goalkeeper for years. He managed to rack up a record 121 appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team during his thirteen-year career.

Mangold said he played football for almost entire of his life but never realized how entertaining it could be to bet on the sport and relate with other fans about wagering. The 37-year-old sports star spent 11 years with the New York Jets franchise of the National Football League (NFL), where he earned 7 Pro Bowl nominations.

A statement from Johnson reads, “Wynn Resorts Limited is known for focusing on providing the best guest experience, which is why WynnBet is a perfect partner. This is all about connecting directly with sports betting fans to provide great entertainment.”

Launched in July 2020, the WynnBet sports betting service ensures one-of-a-kind wagering experience by providing unique social betting mechanics as well as a high-quality user interface (UI). As per Wynn Resorts’ proclamation, WynnBet has been designed to digitally deliver the legendary service, supported by the world’s premier international casino operator.