Volvo’s 2022 C40 Recharge to cost $58,750 in US Market

Volvo, a Swedish multinational automobile giant headquartered in Gothenburg, has announced U.S. prices for its upcoming all-electric C40 Recharge -- a SUV-coupé version of the XC40 Recharge P8 electric SUV. In the U.S. market, the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge EV will be made available with the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $58,750. However, its effective price tag will be much lower at $52,345, thanks to federal tax credit of $7,500.

It is worth-mentioning here it is the Ultimate trim, the only trim available loaded with everything, including features like Android OS with Google imbedded, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, oversized fixed Panoramic Moonroof, Pixel LED lighting, 360° Surround View Camera, Pilot Assist, and Unique 20-inch wheels. The Fjord Blue Carpet will also be available for no additional charge.

The manufacturer added that the latest addition to its electric line-up offers all the benefits of an SUV but with a submissive and sleeker design. Its main difference from the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge is apparently just in the rear part.

Commenting on the upcoming EV, the Swedish automaker said, “This newest addition to the Volvo electric line-up has all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design. It is the first Volvo model in the company’s history designed as pure electric only and the first to feature a leather-free interior.”

The features and specs of the Volvo C40 Recharge are quite impressive. It boasts to have a 78 kWh battery (75 kWh usable) to support dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system. In terms of battery efficiency, it delivers 261 miles (420 km) of WLTP range and 210 miles (338 km) of EPA range. Acceleration of 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes 4.9 seconds, while 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration takes 4.7 seconds. Top speed has been pegged at 180 km/h (112 mph).

System output peaks at 300 kW at 13,900 RMP and 660 Nm of torque at up to 4,350 rpm. Its on-board charger (11 kW in Europe) needs 8 hours to replenish the battery pack fully. However, fast charging takes just up to 80% (using 150-kW charger) to replenish the battery pack.

First batch of the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to be delivered to customers sometime in or around December this year.