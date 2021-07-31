Las Vegas tourism grows for sixth straight month in June 2021

Las Vegas, an internationally popular resort city known for casino gambling, shopping and entertainment, enjoyed an increase in the number of tourists for the sixth straight month in June 2021. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, nearly 2.9 million tourists made their way to Las Vegas in June this year. The figure represents a jump of 3.2 per cent from the May’s total of 2.8 million visitors.

The jump in the number of visitors in the month of June was aided by the June 24th opening of the $4.3-billion Resorts World Las Vegas, which boasts to be the most expensive hotel-casino in the history of Nevada. The grand opening of the Resorts World, built on the west side of the Las Vegas Strip, attracted celebrities like Paris Hilton and more than 20,000 visitors.

The increase in the number of tourists who visited Las Vegas area last month helped a lot in increasing hotel occupancy rates. The weekend hotel occupancy rate jumped 70.9 per cent to almost 90 per cent. The increase in hotel occupancy represents recovery of the gambling & entertainment industry, which suffered a lot due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Las Vegas tourists in June this year was 178.8 per cent higher than the visitor total recorded in the same month of last year. But, the June this year’s visitor volume remained 17.6 per cent below the June 2019’s total, when 3.6 million people visited the area.

Nevada casinos, including gaming properties on the Las Vegas Strip, were ordered to suspend all operations and close their doors in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) allowed casinos to reopen in June 2020 with strict restrictions. That month, nearly 1.6 million people visited the area.

The higher number of visitors last month led to bigger wins for the gaming properties. According to available stats, Nevada casinos registered sales worth $1.19 billion, with the Clark County alone accounting for $1.015 billion. It may be noted here that Las Vegas is part of Clark County. Gaming properties on the Las Vegas Strip garnered nearly $611 million in gaming wins, while downtown Las Vegas registered $79.1 million in wins. With June added to the mix, Nevada casinos won $1 billion or more for the fourth month in a row.