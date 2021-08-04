KORE Power to build 12 GWh lithium-ion battery plant in Arizona

KORE Power, a leading Idaho-based developer of battery cell technology for the energy storage and electric transportation industries, has revealed plans to build a lithium-ion battery plant in Arizona. The planned 12 Gigawatt-hours (GWh) lithium-ion battery plant in Maricopa County of Arizona will be called KOREPlex, and it will be wholly owned by KORE Power. As per the company’s claims, it will create an essential new battery supply for electric vehicles (EV) as well as battery storage.

The company has plans to start construction of the KOREPlex by the end of this year, with an aim to start producing batteries sometime in the second quarter of 2023. Currently, the company has an annual production capacity of 2 GWh, but it is already in the process of scaling up to 6 GWh. The Maricopa County, Arizona-based lithium-ion battery plant will further boost the capacity in the coming years.

The upcoming plant will not only boost battery supply but also create thousands of new jobs. As per the company’s claims, the plant will provide full-time jobs to more than 3,000 people. Many more jobs will be created during the construction phase of the project. In total, the plant will create nearly 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, welcomed KORE Power’s decision to set up a new battery manufacturing plant, and stressed that he would continue to support the battery technology industry.

Commenting on upcoming KOREPlex, Sinema said, “I join all Arizonans in welcoming to our state KORE Power and its new manufacturing site that will create thousands of new jobs. Arizona is positioned to lead the nation on increasing America’s competitiveness in battery technology, and I will continue supporting this vital industry.”

Government around the globe are encouraging setting up of lithium-ion battery plants as demand for these energy storage devices has been on an unprecedented increase due to continuing shift from conventional internal combustion engines (ICEs) to EVs. Moreover, lithium ion battery technology offers a lot of benefits, including high energy density, self-discharge and low maintenance cost. Encouraging battery production is part of governments’ larger goal of trimming down carbon emissions.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based KORE Power said that it chose Arizona’s Maricopa County because it offers proximity to complementary industries like e-mobility, semiconductor, utilities, workforce and logistics capacity, in addition to a pro-business tax & regulatory environment.