New BEV registrations increase almost 118% during H1 of 2021 in US Market

The number of registrations of new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) grew almost 118 per cent year-over-year during the first half (H1) of 2021, and Tesla accounted for a majority of those new BEV registrations. According to latest stats published by Automotive News, a total of 214,111 new BEVs were registered during the H1 (January through June period) of this year. The figure represents a growth of almost 118 per cent from 98,351 BEV registrations in corresponding six-month of 2020. Thus, the number of new BEV registrations more than doubled during the period under review.

Share of BEVs in the U.S. automobile market improved from 1.5 per cent in the H1 of 2020 to 2.5 per cent in H1 of this year. The latest percentage also represents a notable growth from 2.3 per cent in the first four months of 2021, 1.8 per cent in 2020 and 1.4 per cent in 2019. It means, one in every 40 new cars registered in the U.S. during the first six-month period of this year was all-electric. Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive also reported similar stats.

Market experts noted that the U.S. all-electric car market grew quickly from last year, although it still needs to go a long way to catch up with European and Chinese markets. It is worth-mentioning here that last year was largely dogged by the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

The BEV market is enjoying an unprecedented growth as consumers are shifting from conventional fossil fuel-powered internal combustion engines (ICEs) to electric powertrains and producers are rolling out more and more models to choose from.

In the all-electric car segment, Elon Musk-led Tesla remained the dominant force by selling more BEVs than all the other major manufacturers combined. During the H1 of 2021, Tesla’s market share in the BEV segment stood at around 66 per cent. Chevrolet and Ford emerged as the second-best and third-best with 9.6 per cent and 5.2 per cent share, respectively. Together, Tesla, Chevrolet and Ford accounted for about 80 per cent of the U.S. market.

Other notable BEV sellers in the January-June period included luxury car brands like Audi, Nissan and Volvo. Audi sold a total of 2,560 all-electric cars, up 120 per cent year-over-year; while Nissan sold 4,804 units of its widely-popular LEAF BEV. Volvo sold 2,476 BEVs, which accounted for more than 20 per cent of its overall sales volume in the U.S. in the period under review.