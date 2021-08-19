Polestar North America announces attractive pricing for 2022 Polestar 2

Swedish automotive brand Polestar has announced the availability of the 2022 Polestar all-electric five-door car for the US. market, with a new entry-level version and attractively lower prices. The new entry-level Polestar 2 fully-electric car has single electric motor and front-wheel drivetrain. It has a peak power output of 170 kW, which makes it notable different from two 150 kW electric motors in the Dual Motor version.

The capacity of battery pack in the new variant remains the same at 78 kWh, but its estimated EPA range is 32 miles (51 km) more than that of the 2021 Polestar 2 AWD. While the previous version delivers an EPA range of 233 miles on a single charge, the new version comes with an estimated EPA range of 265 miles (426 km).

The 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor variant is attractive in terms of price as well. It comes with a MSRP price tag of $45,900 plus destination charge of $1,300, but its effective price tag falls to $39,700 after deduction of $7,500 federal tax credit. The company goes even a step further and notes that in California, with state and utility incentives, the effective price might be as low as $34,900.

Commenting on the pricing, the Polestar said, “The new Polestar 2 Single Motor offers the lowest price and longest range in the lineup, with an estimated EPA range of 265 miles and a starting price of $45,900 USD, or, using California as an example, as low as $34,900 after qualified federal, state, and utility incentives.”

The new 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor variant boasts to have the same AWD powertrain with two electric motors, 300 kW peak output, and 78 kWh battery pack, but it EPA range is a little bit better at 249 miles (401 km). It also boasts to have a mechanical heat pump, capable of extending the EV’s range by up to 10 per cent under certain conditions. The most interesting thing about this variant is that it is being offered with a starting price tag of $49,900, which is $10,000 lower than the price of the outgoing version.

Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America, said they were very excited to introduce the expanded Polestar 2 range with an ideal configuration and pocket-friendly pricing for every lifestyle.

Deliveries of the new entry-level versions are scheduled to commence in October this year. Order books have been opened, and test drives are being scheduled online.