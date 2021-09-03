BYD’s all-electric Dolphin turns heads at 2021 Chengdu Auto Show

Chinese automobile manufacturer BYD recently showcased its all-new, fully-electric Dolphin electric subcompact hatchback (code named EA1) at the 2021 Chengdu Auto Show, and it was quick to attract attention and garner praise from EV enthusiasts. The BYD Dolphin is the first electric model based on the Chinese manufacturer’s new e-platform 3.0 architecture. It is also the first electric model in the company’s new Ocean series.

The Dolphin EV has been named after dolphins, and in the coming years, the manufacturer is expected to produce and launch many more models named after other sea creatures.

The BYD Dolphin is available in different trims, including the Dolphin (30.7kWh battery & 70kW motor), BYD Dolphin (44.9kWh battery & 70kW motor), BYD Dolphin (44.9kWh battery & 130 kW motor). Price range of the new EV has been reported from 93,800 CNY ($14,500) to 121,800 CNY ($18,800) after subsidies.

The BYD Dolphin (30.7kWh battery & 70kW motor) trim offers NEDC range of up to 301 km or 187 miles. Its 0-50 km/h (31 mph) acceleration has been pegged at 3.9 seconds, while speed reaches a top of 150 km/h (93 mph). The front-wheel drive (FWD) EV comes equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor with peak system output of 70kW (35kW continuous) and 180 Nm of torque. It is capable of both AC charging and DC fast charging. In dimensions, it is 4,070 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, and 1,570 mm in height.

The BYD Dolphin (44.9kWh battery, 70kW motor) trim offers NEDP range of up to 405 km (252 miles), thanks to its powerful 44.9kWhBYD Blade battery that sends power to permanent magnet synchronous motor. The system produces 70kW (35kW continuous) of hp and 180 Nm of torque. Its 0-50 km/h (31 mph) acceleration has been pegged at 3.9 seconds, while speed reaches a top of 150 km/h (93 mph). Just like the abovementioned model, it has both AC charging and DC fast charging capabilities. In dimensions, it is 4,125 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, and 1,570 mm in height.

The BYD Dolphin (44.9kWh battery, 130kW motor) offers a greater NEDC range of up to 401 km (249 miles), thanks to bigger 44.9kWh battery pack. It is also faster, with its 0-50 km/h (31 mph) acceleration rated at just 3 seconds. It is also slightly longer, measuring 4,150 mm in length. In width and height, it is same as the aforementioned trims, measuring 1,770 mm and 1,570 mm, respectively.