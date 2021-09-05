Electrify America offering free charging throughout Labor Day Weekend

Electrify America, one of the largest operators of electric vehicle DC fast charging network across the United States, is offering four days of unlimited free charging to all customers over the Labor Day weekend.

The EV charging network operator announced that customers could find the nearest charger using the company’s mobile application to take advantage of the free complimentary charging sessions, from 3rd of September (Friday) through 6th of September (Monday).

Announcing free charging sessions, the operator said, “Starting Friday, Sept. 3rd through Monday, Sept. 6th, Electrify America is offering complementary charging sessions for all customers. Whether you’re gearing up to return to school or heading out on one more summer road trip, we’ll get you where you need to go.”

Once an EV owner plugs his/her vehicles in and swipes the network’s app to activate the charging session, the operator sends instructions, leading the user to the free charging session. The network operator states that all one needs to do is plug-in and follow the prompts, and there is no need for a promotion code. However, it is apparently a part of the company’s promotions.

When the charging network operator first launched EV charging stations, it used to charge customers by the time spent while vehicle remained connected to the charging point. Last year, the company announced that they would start transitioning to kWh-based billing. However, all states don’t allow any entity other than a power utility to charge customers directly for electricity. Thus, in such states, the operator has to keep the time-based billing method intact and it will likely remain as it is until legislations allowing EV charging to charge by the kWh gets approved.

While states like Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Utah have transitioned to kWh-based billing; Pricing for EV charging is still time-based in Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Electrify America, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America, was set up in late 2016 as part of the automobile manufacturer’s efforts to offset its carbon footprints following the infamous carbon emissions scandal. Currently, operates the largest DC fast-charging network in the United States, offering more than 635 charging stations equipped with nearly 3,000 individual charging points.