Plug-Ins account for 18.5% of Volvo’s total U.S. sales in August 2021

The American arm of Swedish automobile giant Volvo Group has announced that its US sales grew nearly 3 per cent year-over-year in August this year, and plug-in cars accounted for more than 18 per cent of the total volume. According the stats released by the Volvo, the manufacturer sold a total of 10,686 cars in August in the US market, up 3 per cent year-over-year, marking the 15th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth in the country. Year-to-date (YTD) car sales jumped 35.8 per cent to a total of 86,015 units.

Volvo Recharge, the plug-in sub-brand of the company, accounted for around 18.5 per cent of the total sales volume in the month under review. The percentage is equal to around 1,977 units.

California, the third-largest and most populous state in the U.S., enjoyed a much higher growth, at 48.9 per cent.

Releasing the states, Volvo said, “The brand’s share of Recharge models – vehicles with fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains – held steady, accounting for 48.9 percent of sales in the state of California. Recharge models nationally represented 18.5 percent of total August sales in the United States.”

However, the Swedish automobile giant recently also issued a warning that it would be difficult for it to match the 2020 production levels in the rest of 2021 because of worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips. The manufacturer stressed that the demand for its vehicles continued to be strong but its global car sales in the month of August declined 10.6 per cent from the corresponding month of 2020. Though, YTD car sales grew 26.1 per cent from to 483,426 units.

Currently, the Volvo Recharge lineup is comprised of seven models, two fully-electric and five plug-in hybrids. The fully-electric models are the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge and the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge; while the plug-in hybrids include the 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine, 2022 Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine, 2022 Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar, 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine, and 2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine.

By the end of current decade (2030), Volvo will produce and sell only electric models. Pushing ahead with its aim to reduce its carbon footprint, the manufacturer will launch the electric successor of the XC90 hybrid. Just like the Polestar 3, the Volvo XC90 will be based on the manufacturer’s unibody automobile platform called Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2).