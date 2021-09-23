Lucid Air Dream to challenge dominance of Tesla Model S Long Range

The widely-popular Tesla Model S Long Range continues to enjoy dominance in its segment in the US market, thanks to its driving range of 404 miles (651 km). However, the dominance may not last long as the Lucid Air Dream Edition is coming with a far greater range and many other interesting features.

Newark, California-based electric vehicle (EV) Lucid has announced that the Air Dream Edition has received an official range rating of more than 520 miles (837 km), which made it the longest-range electric car in the United States. According to the manufacturer’s claims, the Lucid Air Dream Edition’s official range is roughly 124.3 miles (200 km) more than that of rival Tesla Model S Long Range, which runs 404.5 miles (651 km) on a single charge.

Lucid made the claims about the impressive range of its first electric sedan after the Air Dream Edition received official rating from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a federal agency responsible for certifying official range of EVs in the country.

In a newly released statement, the federal agency said, “Lucid Air Dream Edition R is the longest-range electric vehicle ever rated by the EPA; Lucid Air Dream Edition P and Lucid Air Grand Touring also achieve EPA ranges far beyond any other EV.”

Lucid Motors chief executive Peter Rawlinson said he was delighted the company’s first electric sedan has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the federal agency. He expressed belief that the number would set a new record for any EV in the segment. He stressed that the manufacturer achieved the milestone by using its world-leading in-house EV technology, not by just installing an oversized battery pack.

It is interesting to note here that Lucid CEO Rawlinson had led the development team for Tesla Model S, when he worked for the Palo Alto, Calif.-based automaker a few years ago. He claimed that the fully-electric Air Dream Edition would easily outperform the Model S.

Lucid has plans to build no more than 500 units of the Air Dream Edition electric luxury sedan. The manufacturer has also revealed that its 21-inch models which have a range of 755 km to 774 km. The Air Dream Edition is likely to cost $169,000; while 21-inch models are expected to start at around $139,000. All versions of the EV will be produced at the automaker’s manufacturing facility in Casa Grande in Arizona.