Hyundai aims to add 20 new electric models, inflating list of its EVs to 23 by 2025

Continuing to push with its electrification plans, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company has announced that it will add twenty models to its EV range by the end of 2025, increasing the total number of electric models to 23.

The Seoul, South Korea-headquartered multinational automotive manufacturer has already rolled out three EVs, viz. the Kona Electric, Ioniq Electric, and Ioniq 5. Now, the manufacture is trying to accelerate the pace of its transition to EVs by pumping huge funds in EV projects. By the year of 2025, it aims to sell as many as 670,000 units of its EVs per annum, including 560,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and 110,000 fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

If everything goes as planned and Hyundai sticks to its words, it will be a huge accomplishment for the world-renowned South Korean car brand. It may be noted here that the aforementioned target only applies to the Hyundai brand. Taking its sister brand “Kia” into account will push the Hyundai Motor Group’s total EV offerings to 37 EVs. Judging by data collected from nearly three dozen automobile manufacturers and analyzed by Scottish automobile retailer Peter Vardy, Hyundai will likely have the biggest number of EVs by the mid of current decade.

However, Hyundai is not the only manufacturer trying to boost its EV segment. American auto giant General Motors (GM) has pledged to invest $30 billion in the electrification of its vehicles, while Audi aims to have a total of 20 electric models on offer by the mid of this decade. It is quite interesting to note here that Audi, a subsidiary of Germany-based VW Group, will have more EVs than its parent firm. VW projects that it will offer 7 electric models by 2025. However, the VW Group as a whole will be offering more than 41 EVs by that year. The German automobile group includes popular brands like Skoda, Porsche, Cupra, and SEAT. Its premium brands like Bugatti, Bentley, and Lamborghini are also planning to electrify their fleets.

Stellantis, a Dutch-domiciled multinational vehicle manufacturing corporation formed on the basis of a 50-50 merger between the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the French PSA Group, has plans to produce and sell a total of 32 EVs by 2025, ranking third as a group behind Germany’s VW and South Korea’s Hyundai. The projected number may soar as it counts only the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and Opel/Vauxhall brands. Some key brands like Ram, Chrysler, and Dodge aren’t included.