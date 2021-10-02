2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E to come with increased usable battery capacity & higher range

The next version of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E compact crossover SUV will come with some notable changes, including more usable battery capacity, for the model year of 2022. As batteries play the most crucial role in the success of an electric vehicle (EV), automakers always try to boost the battery capacity of their EVs to offer a longer range on a single charge. It may be noted here that battery packs have an overall energy capacity and a usable capacity. As the name suggests, the usable capacity is the energy that an EV can use to run.

The 2022 Mustang Mach-E Order Guide revealed that the upcoming EV will offer a longer range as it will come with higher usable battery capacity.

According to the 2022 Mustang Mach-E Order Guide, usable energy capacity has been increased in both battery packs: Standard Range variant of the EV’s usable battery capacity has been increased from 68kWh in the 2021 Model Year vehicles to 70 kWh in the 2022 Model Year vehicles.

The Extended Range variant’s usable battery capacity has been increased from 88kWh in the 2021 Model Year vehicles to 91 kWh in the 2022 Model Year vehicles.

It may be noted here that the difference between an EV’s total battery capacity and the usable battery capacity is known as a buffer, which is used to protect the battery pack from extreme wear. In order to protect the battery packs in their first EVs, automakers kept bigger buffers, which negatively affected the efficiency as a big part of the battery capacity couldn’t be used. With the advancement of the technology, automakers have apparently become more comfortable with their battery packs, and they have started unlocking some of the locked capacity. Before the 2022 Mustang Mach-E, the Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-tron have also received unlocking of their locked/buffer battery capacities.

The increase in usable battery capacity in the 2022 Mustang Mach-E should result in a notable increase in driving range across the lineup. The higher-end version of the electric compact crossover SUV is expected to get a range of more than 300 miles on a single full charge. More precisely, Standard Range AWD version of the electric SUV’s range has been increased from 211 to 217 miles; while Standard Range RWD, ER AWD, ER RWD, and CA RT 1 RWD versions’ ranges have been boosted form 230 to 237 miles, 270 to 279 miles, 300 to 310 miles, and 305 miles to 315 miles, respectively.