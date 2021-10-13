Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is able to produce 1 car body every 45 seconds: Elon Musk

The Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg’s main Model Y production line is capable of producing one car body in less than a minute or more than 600,000 per year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced. By the way of the recently held Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg County Fair, Tesla announced that the new factory’s main Model Y production line can produce one car body every 45 seconds.

Working at the aforementioned capability, the factory will be able to produce high volume of EVs per annum. With the ability to manufacture one car body per 45 seconds, the factory will be able to produce 80 units per hour; 1,920 units per 24 hours; 13,440 per week; 57,600 per month; and close to 700,000 units per year.

Thus, assuming 24/7 operation for round year, the factory will be able to produce up to 700,000 EV annually. Even with inclusion of some maintenance breaks, the production capability will remain above 600,000 units per year. Industry experts are of the view that one can safely assume that the Tesla Giga Berlin will be able to produce at least more than 500,000 EVs per annum and that it might not take a long time to reach the peak of "over 600,000" number.

A few weeks back, Musk announced that production at Gigafactory Berlin might commence sometime in November this year, and deliveries of EVs to customers would likely follow in December 2021.

Following the initial ramp up phase, the Tesla Model Y output is expected to reach at 5,000 units per week or more than 20,000 per month or 250,000 per year by the end of next year. The ultimate target is around 10,000 units per week or 40,000 units per month or 500,000 units per year. However, it is still uncertain whether the estimated figures would be just for the Model Y or also other EVs like the Model 3.

It is worth noting here that the Model Y would likely become the best-selling EV in Europe if Tesla really manages to produce and sell 40,000 units per month. However, it would also depend on the EV’s price tag as most of available EVs remain out of reach of a large number of potential buyers due to their hefty prices.

Nevertheless, no one can deny the fact that Gigafactory Berlin has a great potential. Considering what the American EV giant has achieved in Shanghai, one can safely assume that the German factory will also give a big boost production of Tesla cars.